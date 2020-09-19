Celebrities react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

ConchoValleyHomepage.com
by: Russell Falcon
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Immediately following the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death at 87, politicians and celebrities alike took to social media to pay their respects.
Below, find a collection of celebrities’ condolences so far:
This is a painfully tragic loss for our nation. Justice Ginsburg’s profound impact on the country’s justice system is unparalleled as a leader who shined light and hope when we needed it most. It is now our turn to carry her fight. Rest In Power, RBG. pic.twitter.com/MpqjTi1p1l— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 19, 2020
One of one. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Wz7MHyQpJd— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 18, 2020
We just bowed in prayer at our house for her Full and filled life and legacy, resting in peace and power. https://t.co/JMpIVvpPYM— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 19, 2020
MY💔IS BROKEN.RUTH BADER GINSBURG,2ND FEMALE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE HAS DIED.SHE WAS 1 OF GREATEST WOMEN IN🇺🇸HISTORY.SHE WAS THE ONLY THING BETWEEN US & THE DEATH OF JUSTICE & FREEDOM 4 POOR, WOMEN,VOTING,RACIAL EQUALITY,HEALTHCARE, EVERYTHING I’VE BELIEVED IN MY ENTIRE LIFE😭OH🙏🏻— Cher (@cher) September 19, 2020
Just heard the worst news… so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace. 😢🙏😢— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 19, 2020
The way to honor her life and her legacy is to respect her dying wish, which was to ask that her seat not be filled until a new president is sworn in. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, for all you have given us all these decades, I stand ready to fight for your final request.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 18, 2020
#RIPRBG 💔— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 18, 2020
Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who devoted her entire career to fighting for equal justice for women, because she knew it would improve life for everyone. America is a better place because of her service. I am inspired by her life and legacy. https://t.co/hFksGoIXXZ— Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 19, 2020
View this post on Instagram Thank you for your leadership #ruthbaderginsburg. You were an example to us all. A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore) on Sep 18, 2020 at 7:45pm PDT
Thank you for your leadership #ruthbaderginsburg. You were an example to us all.
Gut wrenching loss…Could 2020 be any more brutal and cruel?#RIPRuthBaderGinsburg pic.twitter.com/o5LlLvFLzJ— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 19, 2020
View this post on Instagram I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to. Throughout my life, I’ve been fortunate to meet so many amazing people … but there’s those select few where there’s an instinct inside you that tells you to pay close attention. And I did. When I met her I was hanging on to her every word… I will always remember what she said to us the day we met her: “Be the best you.” It was simple yet profound. Thank you RBG for fighting all these years. We will honor you by continuing to fight for equality, empathy and justice for all. 💔 #RIPRBG ✨❤️✨ 📷: Fred Schilling A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 18, 2020 at 6:32pm PDT
I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to. Throughout my life, I’ve been fortunate to meet so many amazing people … but there’s those select few where there’s an instinct inside you that tells you to pay close attention. And I did. When I met her I was hanging on to her every word… I will always remember what she said to us the day we met her: “Be the best you.” It was simple yet profound. Thank you RBG for fighting all these years. We will honor you by continuing to fight for equality, empathy and justice for all. 💔 #RIPRBG ✨❤️✨ 📷: Fred Schilling
"Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." RIP, RBG pic.twitter.com/HLtKG7qdnp— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 19, 2020
View this post on Instagram To think of all she would become. All she would do. What a gift we were given in this beautiful, warrior soul. Thank you, Justice Ginsburg. Rest In Peace. #RBG A post shared by Laura Dern (@lauradern) on Sep 18, 2020 at 7:43pm PDT
To think of all she would become. All she would do. What a gift we were given in this beautiful, warrior soul. Thank you, Justice Ginsburg. Rest In Peace. #RBG
Rest In Peace Ruth Bader Ginsberg. A giant. Make sure another Kavanaugh doesn't replace her. Please vote blue.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 18, 2020
Rest in peace Ruth Bader Ginsburg – a true legend, an iconoclast, a glass ceiling breaker, and a feminist icon. She changed the world in so many incredible ways. Prayers, love and strength to her family during this dark time. I hope you have fun with Antonin Scalia in heaven…— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 18, 2020
View this post on Instagram RIP #ruthbaderginsburg A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Sep 19, 2020 at 2:08am PDT
RIP #ruthbaderginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A model for fairness, rational thought, and progress. She will be missed more than we can yet imagine.— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 18, 2020
