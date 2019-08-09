Celebration of Music competition in San Angelo

Local and non-local artists will compete in a live concert for a chance to make it to Los Angeles

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Celebration of Music is a talent competition that is going to take place at San Angelo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Local and non-local singers, musicians, bands and dancers will be competing in a live concert, for a chance to be on a national television show called Celebration of Music in Los Angeles, California – starring Ethan Bortnick.

We got to speak with a local contest from San Angelo. She submitted her audition video online, got a call back and now she’ll performing in front of a crowd who will decide her fate. Whether or not, she’ll get another chance to move to the next round and continue to pursue her dreams.

“I feel people should vote for me because I’m different. I know it’s a cliché and I know people say that but the difference about is me is, music is not just a hobby for me. Music is something I want to create my lifestyle to be, my career,” expressed Iselia Garza.

The concert is will be starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Brooks and Bates Theatre, and it costs $39 dollars.

To vote online, visit this link: https://celebrationofmusic.com/san-angelo-tx-2019