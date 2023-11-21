SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Downtown San Angelo has partnered with the ASU-Small Business Development Center, and the Chamber of Commerce to encourage residents to shop locally and support San Angelo small businesses.

“The future of small businesses promises substantial opportunities for the growth and prosperity of local economies and communities that are agile in their adaptation,” said Downtown San Angelo, “Small businesses are responsible for introducing two out of every three jobs to our economy, and their creations reflect the personal experiences, talents, and creativity of local artisans.”

This Saturday, November 25th, 2023, Downtown San Angelo encourages citizens to shop small and shop local. Patrons who visit the Markets Along the Concho Christmas Small Business event at Bart Dewitt Park (325 S Oakes St) between 10 am-5 pm will receive a free Shop Small tote while supplies last.

