Celebrating San Angelo’s Habitat for Humanity on World Habitat Day

The United Nations designated the first Monday in October as World Habitat Day in 1985.

Habitat for Humanity was founded in San Angelo in 1996. Since then, the organization has helped 70 families move into new homes.

To be a recipient of a Habitat for Humanity home, Executive Director Pam Hammer says people must meet several qualifications:

Been working at the same job for at least one year.

Their income to debt ratio must be in sync.

Still have a good credit score

Hammer says she hates the term “working poor” but that’s how the recipients are classified by the government. She says they are good people, work hard, but can’t afford a 20% down payment on a home or can’t quality for a traditional home loan.

Habitat for Humanity provides an interest-free, 20 year loan to the recipients but the recipients must be engaged in the entire home building process. Hammer says the put in “sweat equity” by helping build their homes. She says once everything is finished, it’s a truly humbling experience for everyone.

“They are walking into a home that’s theirs, they can decorate the way they want to. They helped build their home so they have that sweat equity into it so they are very proud of it,” Hammer said.

To learn how you can get involved with Habitat for Humanity San Angelo, watch the video below.