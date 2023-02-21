SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Millions of people across the world will be marking the beginning of Lent with Ash Wednesday on February 22.

Those that celebrate this religious practice repent, fast and celebrate for 40 days, not including Sundays, before Easter to represent Jesus Christ’s time of temptation in the wilderness. Lent is a reminder for Christians to focus on Christ’s life during the season.

Here are some ways that churches in San Angelo are celebrating Ash Wednesday:

Sierra Vista United Methodist Church

From 6:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. in the front parking lot. Those that wish to stay in their cars are able to do so.

First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ – Ashes To Go

The First Christian, Disciples of Christ will be offering Ashes to Go at several locations across San Angelo on Wednesday Shannon Wellness Center – 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. The Backyard at the church – 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Market Street – 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. The Backyard at the church – 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Worship and lunch will also be held at 12 p.m. on Ash Wednesday.

St. Paul Presbyterian Church of San Angelo

From 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. those wishing to participate in Ash Wednesday can get in the Drive Trhu Ashes and Prayer line at the St. Paul Presbyterian Church of San Angelo. Services will be held at 6 p.m.

ASU Catholic Newman Center

At 8 a.m. a bilingual mass will be taking place at the Newman Center

An ash service will begin at the Newman Center at 12 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to join under the ASU Pavillion at 6 p.m. for bilingual mass

Emmanuel Episcopal Church

Three Ash Wednesday services will be held at 7:30 a.m., 12:05 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

St. Marys Catholic Church

Ash Wednesday Lent mass will be held at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Ashes will be distributed during these times.

Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart

Those in San Angelo will get two chances to go to mass at the Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart on Ash Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. The Liturgy of the Word with ashes will be at 6:30 p.m.

Saint Ambrose Catholic Church