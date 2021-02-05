Celebrate National Weatherperson’s Day with Meteorologists from across the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- Every February 5th is National Weatherperson’s Day. It’s been a year since the last National Weatherperson’s Day, and just like the West Texas weather, lots can change. The KLST and KSAN Weather Teams have added some new faces in the past year, with some familiar faces in new roles. If you happen to cross paths with one of our talented Meteorologists, feel free to wish them a happy #NationalWeatherpersonsDay

KLST Your Weather Authority

KSAN Storm Team

KLST Chief Meteorologist

Jay Martin joined the team in August 2019 as the meteorologist for Concho Valley This Morning.

He is originally from Kennesaw, Georgia and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Geoscience with an emphasis in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University. Jay brings several years of experience to KLST after working at news stations across the country, including West Virginia and Alabama.

In his spare time, Jay enjoys a variety of hobbies he’s picked up over the years like photography and woodworking. He also enjoys exploring new places and looks forward to experiencing all the wonderful events and attractions the Concho Valley has to offer.

KSAN Chief Meteorologist

Chief Meteorologist Aaron Ayers can be seen weeknights at 5, 6 and 10 on KSAN News, San Angelo’s News Channel. This Alabama native, turned Texan attended the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, where he graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology.

He began his career in San Angelo, Texas as the KSAN Weekend Meteorologist. In the short year that Aaron worked with the KSAN Storm Team as Weekend Meteorologist, he helped cover tornadoes, snow storms, severe storms, and large hail. He has also co-hosted, and helped curate and create original content for KSAN’s digital weather show called CV Weather Front.

Aaron strongly believes that his job requires a heart for the community, and a desire to inform and protect those who live in it. He believes that being actively involved in the community is the best way to get to know it, and he strives to live that out.

Aaron has always been passionate about the weather, even as a child. He grew up watching The Weather Channel, and his local meteorologists at WHNT in Huntsville. After the deadly tornado outbreak of April 27th, 2011, he became passionate about alerting family and friends about storms on social media. While attending college, Aaron was voted president of the Meteorology Club twice, participated in educational outreach, and was awarded The Central Alabama National Weather Association Chapter Scholarship.

If you are out and about, you are likely to find Aaron walking the KOA trails, eating at local restaurants, exploring the community, or getting lunch or dinner at his favorite Chick-fil-A.

Connect with KSAN Chief Meteorologist Aaron Ayers:

KLST Morning Meteorologist

Heath Bradberg joined the KLST weather team in March 2020.

Born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Heath spent most of his life living in the upper Midwest. His fascination for weather came from experiencing severe storms around him, the movie Twister, and a once-in-a-lifetime experience working on a green screen at the Minnesota State Fair when he was a kid. Being in front of the green screen always felt natural to him.

Heath graduated from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota in 2017 with a B.S. in Meteorology with a Mass Communication minor. While in college, he was very active in the weather clubs offered, and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist for both the TV and radio stations at his college. While in college, he also managed to hold down three different jobs and still be a full-time student. Micromanagement is his forte. He also interned at the EAA Airventure in Oshkosh, Wisconsin for two summers, and learned a lot about aviation and the different impacts of weather forecasting. He also worked with two people from WCCO in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to become a better weather presenter and reporter. Heath worked in Casper, Wyoming as a weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter, and learned how to forecast for an entire state, experiencing fire weather and blizzard warnings in the same day.

In his free time, Heath enjoys spending time outdoors, going on vacations to visit new areas, spending time with family, and meeting new people. He also looks forward to experiencing as much as he can in Concho Valley, as well as Texas.

You can reach out to Heath by emailing him at hbradberg@klst.net, or finding his professional pages on Facebook and Twitter, @bradbergwx.

KSAN Weekend Meteorologist

Brittany Lawrence was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Brittany always knew she wanted to be a meteorologist, becoming fascinated with the weather from an early age.

“Twister” was the first movie to inspire Brittany to be a meteorologist. She used her pastime to watch the Weather Channel and Accuweather.

Accompanied with a passion for art, Brittany attended the University of Louisiana at Monroe to achieve her dream of being a weather forecaster and a graphic designer. On December 8, 2018 , her dreams were realized and she received her bachelors in atmospheric science and minor in graphic design.

Brittany has first-hand experienced weather phenomenons her whole life. On August 28, 2005, Brittany’s life changed forever when she and her family were impacted by Hurricane Katrina. At that moment, Brittany knew that she wanted to help others become weather-aware and teach others how life-changing serious weather events could be.

Being from New Orleans, she encountered hurricanes growing up, which lead to her wanting to help those who encounter any severe weather events. Brittany joined the KSAN team on August 3, 2020 and she looks forward to the journey ahead. She is determined to learn all she can about San Angelo and finally achieve her lifetime goal.

Some of her hobbies outside of weather include: drawing, cooking, shopping, designing graphics, working out, and playing basketball.

Connect with KSAN Weekend Meteorologist Brittany Lawrence:

Kris Boone

KLST Weekend Meteorologist

Kris Boone joined the KLST weather team in May of 2020.

Born in Wichita Falls, Texas, Kris developed his passion for weather at an early age by watching the storms that would roll across North Texas.

Kris started his career in weather as a meteorologist with the US Navy. During his time in the military he produced and supervised the production of tens of thousands of weather, aviation, and oceanography products. In addition, Kris worked with US Air Force, NOAA, and NASA weather personnel on military operations and missions across the globe.

He graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor’s in Geoscience and an emphasis in Broadcast Meteorology. While at Mississippi State, he served as the club treasurer for the Student Veteran’s Association and vice president of the East Mississippi Local Chapter of American Meteorological Society / National Weather Association. Kris also spent two summers during college interning at WBZ in Boston, MA and WNBC in New York City, NY.

During his down time, Kris enjoys traveling, video games, stand-up comedy, and football.

To contact Kris, feel free to reach out or follow on social media Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram: @KrisBooneWX

Facebook: Meteorologist Kristopher Boone https://www.facebook.com/KrisBooneWX/

Twitter: @KrisBooneWX https://twitter.com/krisboonewx

Intagram: @KrisBooneWX https://www.instagram.com/krisboonewx/?hl=en