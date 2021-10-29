Cedar fever or COVID? Austin doctors explain the symptoms to look for

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It is that time of year again in Central Texas, time for cedar pollen and many other allergens to return. If you haven’t had allergies before, you may not know if they’re responsible for your coughing or if it is COVID-19.

Meteorologist Nick Bannin spoke with Dr. Scott Oberhoff, Allergist with Austin Diagnostic Clinic at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center, to show you what to look out for.

If you don’t know much about Central Texas’ allergens, we’ve put together a little primer for you. Check out our full guide on allergies in Central Texas here.