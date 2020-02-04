Closings
CDC: Estimated 19m+ flu-related illnesses over 3 months

News
(CNN) — The CDC has released new preliminary data about the impact of the current flu season.

The agency estimates that — between October and the end of January — there were between 19-and 26-million flu-related illnesses in the US and up to 25,000 deaths.

The CDC has a couple of warnings about this data.

It’s preliminary and there may be even more cases.

Also, these are estimated ranges that were calculated using weekly surveillance data along with data from prior seasons.

