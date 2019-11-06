CBP: Two men, one a convicted sex-offender, arrested along the Texas-Mexico border in two separate incidents

The following are press releases from U. S. Customs and Border Protection:

Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender

“EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass arrested a convicted sex offender, Nov. 3.

“By stopping dangerous criminals at the border, U.S. Border Patrol agents protect communities throughout the country,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “Our border enforcement and national security missions are fulfilled when people like this are prevented from reaching the interior of the country and potentially doing more harm.”

Agents apprehended Felix Canales-Padilla, 42, a citizen of Honduras, after he entered the United States illegally. During processing, records checks revealed that he was convicted in 2001, in Rock County, Wisconsin, of felony child enticement – sexual contact, and sentenced to three years in prison.

Canales-Padilla was issued a Final Order of Removal in 2002. He has subsequently entered the U.S. two additional times in 2005 and 2012 and his order of deportation was reinstated on both occasions.

As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – re-entry after deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

All individuals apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks utilizing multiple databases including the use of biometrics to ensure those with criminal history are positively identified regardless of their immigration status.”

Eagle Pass Border Patrol Agents Arrest Illegal Alien with Felony Warrant

“EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station arrested a Honduran national with an active warrant for cocaine possession, after he made illegal entry into the United States, Nov. 4.

“Border Patrol agents continue to apprehend and interdict illegal aliens who have extensive criminal history,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “Keeping America safe from criminals is one of our key priorities.”

Agents apprehended Orlin Ersides Escobar-Villanueva, a 36-year-old Honduran national, shortly after he made illegal entry into the United States. During processing, records checks revealed the 36-year-old had an active extraditable warrant out of Galveston for possession of cocaine. The subject had also been convicted in 2006 for Driving While Intoxicated in Beaumont.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Office will be extraditing the subject for the active felony warrant. As an illegal alien, the subject faces a charge of 8 USC § 1325 – unlawful entry, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The subject was accompanied by his minor children who will be processed as per CBP guidelines.”