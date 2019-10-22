CBP: $2.3 million in hard narcotics seized in the Laredo, Texas area over the weekend

The following is a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection:

“LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) interdicted a steady stream of hard narcotics loads this weekend, seizing a total of $2.3 million in methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine in four separate enforcement actions at Laredo Port of Entry.

“Our front-line officers continue to demonstrate the effectiveness of blending inspection skills and experience with the use of canines and technology to interdict multiple loads of narcotics,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Their expertise and fidelity to the border security mission is reflected in their enforcement successes this weekend.”

Packages containing nearly 20 pounds of

cocaine and 5.46 pounds of heroin, one of four

interceptions of hard narcotics realized by CBP

officers this weekend at Laredo Port of Entry.

The largest of the four seizures occurred on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Gateway to the Americas Bridge. CBP officers discovered a total of 129 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine hidden within the gas tank of a 2006 Volkwagen Toureg driven by a 40-year-old male Mexican citizen. The methamphetamine has a street value of $1.8 million.

Also on Oct. 19, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized 12.65 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within a 2006 Ford Explorer with a 43-year-old female Mexican citizen passenger. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $97,580.

On Oct. 18, CBP officers conducting examinations of bus passengers at Juarez Lincoln Bridge found a total of 4.63 pounds of alleged heroin and 2.3 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden under the clothing of a 51-year-old male Mexican citizen. The narcotics have a combined estimated street value of $123,020.

Also on Oct. 18, CBP officers intercepted 19.88 pounds of alleged cocaine and 5.46 pounds of alleged heroin hidden within a 2016 Chevy Spark driven by a 30-year-old female U.S. citizen. The narcotics have a combined estimates street value of $277,340.

In all four seizures, CBP officers utilized all available tools and resources, including canines and non-intrusive imaging systems. The two men and two women were apprehended by CBP officers and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

Visit CBP’s website for more information on other seizures and other useful information.”