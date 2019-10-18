CBP: $1.8 Million in methamphetamine seized at Pharr, Texas point of entry

The following is a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection:

“PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility discovered $1,800,000 worth of methamphetamine in a commercial truck arriving from Mexico.

“Our officers’ outstanding ability to work as a team along with great utilization of all available tools and resources resulted in the detection of these hard narcotics which won’t make their final destination within the U.S.,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/ Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 88 pounds of

methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at

Pharr International Bridge.

On Oct. 17, 2019, a commercial truck transporting fresh tomatoes arrived at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further examination, which included a non-intrusive imaging (NII) system inspection and discrepancies were observed within a spare tire under the trailer. Further inspection resulted in officers discovering 17 packages weighing 88.3 pounds (40.05 kg) of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the tire.

The case remains under investigation.”

Lea la historia en Español aquí.