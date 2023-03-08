SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central high school will compete in their annual Central Slam tournament March 8th, 2023. They will be competing at Central, Brentwood, and Glenn middle school.

“Kids are excited. They’re excited to play in town in front of their friends, family, colleagues, administration and faculty and all that. They’re ready to get out and grind and we have our entire varsity period playing in this tournament. So even some of the younger ones that don’t really get as much experience they’re going to get to experience it this this week and they’re super pumped about it. So, everybody’s trying to go out and do big things,” said head coach Brent Abilez.