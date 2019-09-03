#WestTexasStrong

Catholic Diocese of San Angelo announces three masses for victims of Odessa shooting

According to a press release from the Catholic Diocese of San Angelo:

Three Masses have been scheduled to offer prayer for the gift of peace and healing following the tragic events in Odessa this weekend. All are welcome at the following Masses: 

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 6:00 pm, Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Odessa(Bilingual) 

Saturday, Sept. 7, 5:00 pm, Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Odessa (English) 

Sunday, Sept. 8, 10:00 am, Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral in San Angelo (English) 

Further updates and any additional services will be posted on the website of the Diocese of San Angelo at https://sanangelodiocese.org/tragedy-in-odessa
 
Please continue to pray for the victims, their families, first responders, and all who have been affected by this tragedy. 

