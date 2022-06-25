SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University Theatre will be presenting “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”, a Tony-Award-winning musical romp as a summer dinner theater production. Shows will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 30th in the ASU Modular Theatre inside the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building.
From June 30th to July 2nd, show times will be at 8 p.m. every night. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m.
A Sunday matinee will also take place on July 3rd with doors opening at 12:45 p.m.
Ticket Prices:
- General Public – $20
- ASU Subscriber and non-ASU student – $15
- ASU student and ASU activity card holder – $12.50
Tickets are available purchased online at angelostatetickets.com or through the ASU box office in the Carr EFA Building.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” centers on low-born Monty Navarro according to a release from Angelo State.
When he finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight. So, he sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind.Angelo State University