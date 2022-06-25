SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University Theatre will be presenting “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”, a Tony-Award-winning musical romp as a summer dinner theater production. Shows will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 30th in the ASU Modular Theatre inside the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building.

From June 30th to July 2nd, show times will be at 8 p.m. every night. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m.

A Sunday matinee will also take place on July 3rd with doors opening at 12:45 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

General Public – $20

ASU Subscriber and non-ASU student – $15

ASU student and ASU activity card holder – $12.50

Tickets are available purchased online at angelostatetickets.com or through the ASU box office in the Carr EFA Building.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” centers on low-born Monty Navarro according to a release from Angelo State.