SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One person has been hospitalized after a T-bone collision on the 4500 blk of Knickerbocker Road on Thursday, July 13.

The crash occurred after a red Honda Odyssey attempted to turn left into a parking lot off of Knickerbocker. The vehicle collided with a white Lincoln that was heading northeast on Knickerbocker in the right lane. The driver of the Odyssey did not see the Lincoln and turned, resulting in a T-bone crash.

According to police, the owner of the Odyssey was treated on the scene for minor injuries and was released. The owner of the Lincoln also had minor injuries but was transported to Shannon Medical Center for further treatment.

The driver of the Odyssey was cited for failing to yield right of way while turning left.

Knickerbocker Road has been reduced to two lanes, one in each direction, until the scene has been cleared.