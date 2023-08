SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Avenue B and Koenigheim Street Thursday, Aug. 17, after a motor vehicle collision was reported in the area.

The general location of the accident as indicated by the red marker. Image courtesy of Google.

The crash occurred after the driver of one of the involved vehicles carried out an unsafe vehicle turn and lane change, according to an officer at the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time. One driver has been issued a citation for improper lane use.