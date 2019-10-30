Caring for your skin during the winter months

Experts say there are things you can do to retain your skin's moisture as we enter the colder months

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As temperatures continue to drop across the Concho Valley, so does the moisture in the air. Dry air can cause the skin to lose moisture, leaving it dry and flaky.

“Skin will start to get dry, itchy and flaky because of the cold weather,” said Jennifer Sanchez, an Instructor at Texas College of Cosmetology.

As temperatures continue to drop across the Concho Valley, so does the moisture in the air. Dry air can cause the skin to lose moisture, leaving it dry and flaky.

“We’re in a dry climate regardless, but once it starts getting colder you start seeing those changes in your skin,” explained Sanchez.

Experts say there are things you can do to retain your skin’s moisture as we enter the colder months.

“We’ll suggest going from a foamy cleanser to a milky cleanser to retain that moisture in the skin,” suggested Sanchez.

According to Sanchez, many people forget the importance of wearing SPF this time of year.

“Sunscreen as well. Even on cloudy days, you do tend to get more sunburn and dry on those gray-ish days. Sunscreen protects you and keeps you moisturized,” added Sanchez.

Sanchez says moisturizing your face, lips and hands throughout the day — not just in the morning and at night — can help alleviate dryness. If the dryness persists, seek professional help.

“We do full facials that can help with these issues. We also find out their regimens and what we can suggest for them to change or to possibly help them,” continued Sanchez.

There are others things you can change in your daily life to help your skin.

“Aside from skincare itself, you can start by using a humidifier at home, that can put some moisture back into the air. Also, not putting the heat up so high, that will help because it doesn’t get as dry,” suggested Sanchez.