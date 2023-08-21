WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This weekend, the Waco Card Show drew in a large crowd of card collectors, sellers and enthusiasts making the event the largest card show since the 1980s.

Waco Card Promoter, Chris Fernandez says, “Our planning of this has been going on for the past year. You know, the goal of the show was to really just be in the center of what I call the collector trifecta of Texas. You got Houston, Dallas and Austin, which are three of the biggest collector markets in the US.”

The Waco Card Show doesn’t stop at sports cards, they also showcase old money, old toys, memorabilia and Pokémon.

Family owned and local collectors card shop, “Bankson’s” has been in Waco for 38 years, “this gives us something tangible that we see our heroes that play the sport, maybe college or pro or even high school. And we enjoy that. We want to be participating in that. So you get to see attraction, then again of their success,” says Owner Brent Bankston.

The event hopes to establish a hub for passionate collectors to discover, trade and showcase sports cards and collectibles.

With such an impressive turnout, the Waco Card Show hopes to make this a monthly event for families to enjoy and to continue the tradition of card collecting in Waco.