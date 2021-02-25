Car crashes in waterway along Red Arroyo Trail

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Earlier this morning, San Angelo Police responded to a car that left the Sul Ross roadway and crashed into the waterway along the Red Arroyo Trail.

Here is the statement provided by San Angelo Police Department:

An elderly female was heading Southbound on Sul Ross Street. For unknown reasons, she left the roadway, struck the guardrail and came to rest in the Red Arroyo waterway.

The driver was transported to the local hospital for minor injuries. No citations have been issued at this time

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.