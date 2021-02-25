Car crashes in waterway along Red Arroyo Trail

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Earlier this morning, San Angelo Police responded to a car that left the Sul Ross roadway and crashed into the waterway along the Red Arroyo Trail.

Here is the statement provided by San Angelo Police Department:

An elderly female was heading Southbound on Sul Ross Street. For unknown reasons, she left the roadway, struck the guardrail and came to rest in the Red Arroyo waterway.

The driver was transported to the local hospital for minor injuries. No citations have been issued at this time

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.