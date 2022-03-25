TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida restaurant says there will be no “going to prison” bash for a man convicted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

WFLA confirmed that Caddy’s Bradenton Island, a popular waterfront restaurant located in Bradenton, Florida, canceled a “going to prison” party hosted by rioter Adam Johnson after a Facebook post for the event gained attention on social media.

A person who identified themselves as a manager at the restaurant told WFLA that Johnson had indeed scheduled the event, but they decided to cancel the party due to the attention it was drawing.

Another Caddy’s worker, who identified themself only as a host, told Bloomberg News that the restaurant had nixed the event.

A Caddy’s spokesperson said in a statement to WFLA after news of the cancellation spread that Caddy’s was not aware of the event, however.

“Caddy’s Bradenton is a family-friendly waterfront restaurant that had no knowledge of a ‘going to prison’ event being planned at its location,” Caddy’s said in a statement sent to WFLA.com Friday afternoon. “This event was never discussed or planned with anyone associated with the Caddy’s brand.”

The spokesperson said that that in the wake of reports about the restaurant cancelling Johnson’s event, multiple staff members had received abusive or threatening messages via email and social media.

Johnson’s event post is no longer publicly accessible on Facebook, but the Bradenton Herald captured screenshots of the “Adam is going to prison” post.

“Come help me celebrate my last Friday of freedom before I go to prison for the lamest charge in history,” the page reads.

The screenshots show dozens of people responded to the post before it was deleted or made private.

Johnson made national headlines when he was photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern after entering restricted Capitol grounds on Jan. 6.

He pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building in November and was sentenced in February to 75 days in prison.

Over 770 people in nearly all 50 states and Washington, D.C., have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, The Hill reported.