Capital Murder trial for Dwayne Chadwick slated to begin in 2022

SAN ANGLEO, Texas – Dwayne Chance Chadwick, 38, charged with Capital Murder of Multiple Persons, appeared in a Tom Green County courtroom June 10, 2021 for a status report hearing.

Judge Carmen Dusek heard from the State and the Defense who made their arguments on when a trial date should be set.

The State argued that both parties could be ready to begin voir dire, the process of choosing a jury, by the end of January 2022. However, the Defense argued that due to COVID-19, they lost a year’s worth of time when it came to conducting in-person interviews and meetings vital to their investigation. The Defense stated that they would like to have an additional year, until the summer of 2022, to “catch up.”

Judge Dusek said that she understood both the Defense’s and the State’s concerns and that she had to take additional factors into consideration. These factors included the schedules of the other judges and COVID-19 protocols, such as the rotating use of the large courtroom inside of the Tom Green County Courthouse.

Overall, Judge Dusek decided that the process of selecting the jury would begin on Monday, June 6, 2022. She then stated that the presentation of evidence should begin no later than July 18, 2022.

Other issues taken into consideration included end of school year events, graduations, standardized testing dates, holidays, and vacations that would hinder the jury selection process because potential jurors would claim exemptions or would be excluded from the jury pool.

For comparison, the jury selection process for the 2018 capital murder trial for Isidro Delacruz took about five weeks and the presentation of evidence took around one month.

Chadwick, 36-years-old at the time of the deaths, is accused of killing 27-year-old Jared Anthony Lohse and 50-year-old Jack Harris Jr. The bodies of the men were found on March 20, 2019 at a home in the 4800 block of North Chadbourne Street. The home was also on fire when first responders arrived at the scene.

According to police, preliminary autopsy reports for Lohse and Harris determined the manner of death was homicide resulting from gunshots wounds.

Chadwick was named a suspect and warrants for arrest were obtained by police on March 22, 2019. However at that time, Chadwick was already in custody at the Tom Green County Jail for unrelated charges. His bond was then set, and has remained, at over 2 million dollars.