SAN ANGELO, Texas – With the deadline to file for the March 1st Republican Primaries ending on Monday, December 13th, here’s a look at the candidates running in each election:
Tom Green County – County Judge
- Lane Carter – General Contractor
- Joe Hyde – CEO
- Todd Kolls – Jeweler
- Tommy J. Usery – Attorney
Tom Green County – County Court at Law No. 2
- Andrew Graves – Attorney
- Leland Lacy – Attorney
Tom Green County – County Clerk
- Lupe Gomez – Realtor
- Christina Ubando (Incumbent)
Tom Green County – County Commissioner Precinct 4
- Dustin Barton – Juvenile Probation Office
- Derrick Garnett – Real Estate Broker
- Bill Ford (Incumbent)
- Shawn Nanny – Self-employed
- Coco Simpson – Tax Preparer
- Lori Wilson – Community Leader
Tom Green County – Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
- Tom Daniel – Police Officer
- Chris Duerstine – Law Enforcement
Note: Current Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2, J.P. Morgan, is not seeking re-election.
Tom Green County – Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
- Martha Muro – Criminal Investigator
- Ron Perry – Retired Fire Dept.
- Stacye Speck – Patrol Lieutenant
Note: Current Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3, Fred Buck, is not seeking re-election.
No Democrats have filed for the March 1st primaries.
According to the Texas Secretary of State, here are a few key dates voters need to be aware of for the March 1st primaries:
- Last Day to Register to Vote: Monday, January 31, 2022
- First Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance: Monday February 14, 2022
- Last Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail (Received, not Postmarked): Friday, February 18, 2022
- Last Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Last Day to Receive (not postmarked) Ballot by Mail: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. or Thursday, March 3, 2022