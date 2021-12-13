SAN ANGELO, Texas – With the deadline to file for the March 1st Republican Primaries ending on Monday, December 13th, here’s a look at the candidates running in each election:

Tom Green County – County Judge

Lane Carter – General Contractor

Joe Hyde – CEO

Todd Kolls – Jeweler

Tommy J. Usery – Attorney

Tom Green County – County Court at Law No. 2

Andrew Graves – Attorney

Leland Lacy – Attorney

Tom Green County – County Clerk

Lupe Gomez – Realtor

Christina Ubando (Incumbent)

Tom Green County – County Commissioner Precinct 4

Dustin Barton – Juvenile Probation Office

Derrick Garnett – Real Estate Broker

Bill Ford (Incumbent)

Shawn Nanny – Self-employed

Coco Simpson – Tax Preparer

Lori Wilson – Community Leader

Tom Green County – Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Tom Daniel – Police Officer

Chris Duerstine – Law Enforcement

Note: Current Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2, J.P. Morgan, is not seeking re-election.

Tom Green County – Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Martha Muro – Criminal Investigator

Ron Perry – Retired Fire Dept.

Stacye Speck – Patrol Lieutenant

Note: Current Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3, Fred Buck, is not seeking re-election.

No Democrats have filed for the March 1st primaries.

According to the Texas Secretary of State, here are a few key dates voters need to be aware of for the March 1st primaries: