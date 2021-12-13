SAN ANGELO, Texas – With the deadline to file for the March 1st Republican Primaries ending on Monday, December 13th, here’s a look at the candidates running in each election:

Tom Green County – County Judge

  • Lane Carter – General Contractor
  • Joe Hyde – CEO
  • Todd Kolls – Jeweler
  • Tommy J. Usery – Attorney

Tom Green County – County Court at Law No. 2

  • Andrew Graves – Attorney
  • Leland Lacy – Attorney

Tom Green County – County Clerk

  • Lupe Gomez – Realtor
  • Christina Ubando (Incumbent)

Tom Green County – County Commissioner Precinct 4

  • Dustin Barton – Juvenile Probation Office
  • Derrick Garnett – Real Estate Broker
  • Bill Ford (Incumbent)
  • Shawn Nanny – Self-employed
  • Coco Simpson – Tax Preparer
  • Lori Wilson – Community Leader

Tom Green County – Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

  • Tom Daniel – Police Officer
  • Chris Duerstine – Law Enforcement

Note: Current Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2, J.P. Morgan, is not seeking re-election.

Tom Green County – Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

  • Martha Muro – Criminal Investigator
  • Ron Perry – Retired Fire Dept.
  • Stacye Speck – Patrol Lieutenant

Note: Current Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3, Fred Buck, is not seeking re-election.

No Democrats have filed for the March 1st primaries.

According to the Texas Secretary of State, here are a few key dates voters need to be aware of for the March 1st primaries:

  • Last Day to Register to Vote: Monday, January 31, 2022
  • First Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance: Monday February 14, 2022
  • Last Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail (Received, not Postmarked): Friday, February 18, 2022
  • Last Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance: Friday, February 25, 2022
  • Last Day to Receive (not postmarked) Ballot by Mail: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. or Thursday, March 3, 2022