Campbell sends letter to Texas Water Development Board to save Guadalupe Valley Lakes

AUSTIN, Texas – Senator Campbell sent the Texas Water Development Board a letter in an effort to help find a solution to support and save the Guadalupe Valley Lakes. The letter requests rulemaking for the Flood Infrastructure Fund provide qualifications for dams that are in eminent danger of failing or have already failed due to aging infrastructure.

Video Courtesy: KXAN

On May 14, a floodgate failed on Lake Dunlap. Since that time, Senator Campbell has actively partnered with The Guadalupe Blanco River Association (GBRA), elected officials, and the lake associations to move forward toward solutions to make the lakes safe and to ensure their sustainability. The GBRA announced on August 15th their plan to drain the four remaining hydro-electric lakes in their system due to dire safety concerns.

“The Guadalupe Valley Lakes are an essential part of the charm that drives much of my district’s culture and economy,” said Senator Campbell. “The dams are over 90 years old and are in desperate need of repair. I will continue to use every tool at my disposal to try to help save these lakes.”

During the legislative session, Senator Campbell unsuccessfully appealed to Governor Abbott and the Senate Finance Committee for funding to repair the Lake Dunlap dam. Campbell continues to sit on the Guadalupe County Hydro Lakes Task Force.

“I remain in contact with the Governor, other elected officials, and with GBRA in preserving the lakes,” said Senator Campbell. “Our hope is that working together, the lakes will be safe and secure for many years to come.”

GBRA has a dedicated website for regular updates on the dams at www.GVLakes.com.

Source: Senator Donna Campbell District 25