Camp Code will be back at ASU this summer

Middle school students with an interest in coding and robotics are encouraged to register

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has announced the return of Camp Code, a summer coding and robotics program for students entering the 6th, 7th, or 8th grade in the fall of 2021.

Camp code is a series of free five-day camps in which attendees will “learn to build and program robots using the LEGO® EV3 Mindstorms hardware/software platform,” according to a statement issued by the university.

The “Camp Code” camps will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day on the following dates:

June 7-11 – Beginner camp

– Beginner camp June 14-18 – Beginner camp

– Beginner camp June 21-25 – Intermediate camp

“The beginner camps are each open to 24 students and will focus on beginner-level coding and robotics skills.



“The intermediate camp is open to 18 students who have prior knowledge of basic coding and robotics skills. It will feature more advanced instruction, as well as real-life problems and challenges like the Space Challenge.

“All the camps are free to all participants – and T-shirts and lunches will be provided. Applications for the camps are available at angelo.edu/camp-code.



“In addition to coding and robotics instruction, the camps will also feature sessions on team building, information on opportunities to join groups or organizations focused on coding activities, and information on careers in coding, robotics and technology.

Code Camp is organized by Drs. Christine Purkiss and Donna Gee of Angelo State University’s teacher education faculty. They have been awarded a $32,256 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Texas Workforce Commission to support Camp Code.

This marks the third straight year Purkiss and Gee have been awarded the TWC grant (No. 2921TAN002) to support their coding camp programs. The first camps were conducted during the summer of 2019, but the 2020 camps had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.