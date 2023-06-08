WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Preparations for the Cameron Park Zoo’s birthday celebrations are underway as the natural habitat celebrates 30 years in Waco.

Established in July of 1993, those at the Cameron Park Zoo are thrilled to celebrate the zoo’s historic 30-year milestone a month before its actual date.

The entirety of the natural habitat zoo is home to over 1,700 animals, drawing in large crowds from visitors all over.

Tonight, those at the zoo are opening its doors past regular hours to celebrate a momentous occasion with the community.

Marketing Public Relations Manager Duane McGregor shares all of the exciting details for tonight’s event from 6 p.m. -10 p.m.

“We have a slide, a bounce house karaoke for them, from 6 to 8. And of course, the animals. The main stars will be out until 7:30,” says McGregor.

Tickets purchased will go towards a fundraiser, with adults charged $15 dollars per entry and children $10.

Festivities will also include a trackless train, a bubble machine, a kid friendly mechanical bull, and a band for adults and children to dance and have a good time to.

Whether there’s rain or clear skies, festivities are still set to take place tonight.

For more information, you can visit here.