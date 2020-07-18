Time Out magazine founder Tony Elliott dies of cancer at 73

LONDON (AP) — Tony Elliott, founder of the Time Out city guide publishing brand, has died at 73, the publisher said.

Time Out Group Chief Executive Julio Bruno said Elliott had been suffering from lung cancer and died Thursday.

Elliott founded Time Out as an entertainment and listings magazine for London during a university summer vacation in 1968, when he was 21, according to the publication’s website.

It went weekly in 1971 and became essential reading for fans of food, music, theater, movies and art. Time Out New York was launched in 1995, followed by similar publications in cities around the world, as well as a series of travel guides.

Time Out says its content, now largely online, covers 328 cities in 58 countries.

Time Out continues to publish a weekly print magazine in London, though it has been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic. The publication said its first post-lockdown print edition next month would be dedicated to Elliott.

The publication said Elliott was “a visionary publisher, a tireless champion of city culture and a staunch friend” whose life and work “inspired millions of people who did not have the good fortune to know him personally.”