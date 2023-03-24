SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Board Chair David Lupton announced that the San Angelo Health Foundation has awarded $490,390 to 7 area nonprofits.

Grants awarded by the SAHF help to fund capacity building, rehabilitative health, philanthropy, educational institutions, and community impact. The foundation opened in 1995 with little over $44 million and has since helped 237 organizations and 881 projects from over $65 million in foundation funding.

Impacted Foundations

The Concho Valley Community Action Agency was awarded $70,000 to hire a Development and Assessment Director. The CVCAA works to offer low-income individuals and families in the Concho Valley help with housing, utilities, case management, tax assistance and shelter from the inclement weather.

Contact: Mike Burnett, Executive Director, Concho Valley Community Action Agency, (325) 795-7763, mburnett@cvcaa.org;

The Galilee Community Development Corp was awarded $150,000 to purchase a warehouse. Their mission is to restore affordable housing for low to moderate income families of the Concho Valley. Programs they operate include Helping Hands, Texas Heroes, and the Jeremiah Plan.

Contact: Stephanie Hamby, Executive Director, Galilee Community Development Corp, (325) 655-6700, stephanie.hamby@galileecdc.org

The San Angelo Area Foundation was awarded $65,000 for the San Angelo NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial. The memorial will features stone pillars with interactive plaques to commemorate the Buffalo Soldiers. The site will have benches and trees dedicated with memorial plates highlighting key personnel of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Contact: Matt Lewis, President and CEO, San Angelo Area Foundation, (325) 947-7071, mlewis@saafound.org;

The San Angelo Diabetes Coalition was awarded $143,230 to provide diabetic education and nutrition services to the Concho Valley. This program helps to educate the community by sharing strategies that focus on nutrition, physical activity, and disease management.

Contact: Leslie Hines, Program Coordinator, San Angelo Diabetes Coalition, (325) 657-8249, lesliehines@shannonhealth.org

Sight Savers America was awarded $12,160 to serve children with low vision aids. They provide vision aids to children with low vision. Their mission is to identify and secure treatment for children with unmet vision and health needs.

Contact: Holly Turner, Senior Grants Administrator, Sight Savers America, (205) 218-5271, hturner@sightsaversamerica.org

Texas Ramp Project was awarded $30,000 for the San Angelo Ramp Project. Their mission is to build free wheelchair ramps for low-income elderly or disabled community members through referrals from social service agencies. All ramps are built with volunteer labor following ADA guidelines.

Contact: Kay Champagne, Texas Ramp Project, (972) 618-2905, kfchamp@iit.net;

The United Way of the Concho Valley, Inc. was awarded $20,000 for the United We Read Initiative. Their goal is to raise awareness of the importance of literacy and reading to children by providing every child with a book and a craft. United we read serves 14 counties in the Concho Valley.

Contact: Ashley Ammons, President and CEO, United Way of the Concho Valley, (325) 949-3716, ashley@uwcv.org.

Grant application and financial information can be found at www.sahfoundation.org. Contact Deborah Watson (dwatson@sahfoundation.org) or (sbanks@sahfoundation.org) at the Foundation office at 426 West Avenue B, San Angelo, TX. Phone (325) 486-018