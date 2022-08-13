SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has a surplus of amazing food trucks just waiting to be discovered, the trouble is knowing where to find them so here is a list of popular food trucks making their way around the community!
Coffee
- Xertz Coffee
- This coffee truck can be found parked at 2351 Sunset Drive and offers day-to-day specials, as well as online ordering which can be found here.
- Facebook: Xertz Coffee
- The Valley Coffee Co.
- This coffee truck can only be found through their Facebook page at @thevalleycoffeeco and their website, https://www.thevalleycoffeeco.com which will tell you where to expect them in the future.
- Facebook: @thevalleycoffeeco
- Joy Jammers Java
- Joy Jammers Java is a Christian-based coffee business that features coffee, Smoothies, Italian Sodas, and Pastries. They can be found through their website, www.joyjammersjava.com under the Find Us tab.
Desert
- Angelo’s Best Funnel Cakes and Churros
- This specialty food truck offers funnel cakes, funnel fingers & churros and can be found at 1500 N Chadbourne. This location also offers outdoor seating.
- Facebook: Angelo’s Best Funnel Cakes and Churros
- Kona Ice of San Angelo
- Kona Ice is a shaved ice truck and can be found through their Facebook page or on their website, kona-ice.com.
- Facebook: Kona Ice San Angelo
- The Crazy Fruit
- This food truck offers Futera, Fruta Fresca, Agua Fresca, strawberries and Crèma, fresh elote, smoothies, Corn in a cup, chips, nachos, candies, sodas, edible arrangements, fruit trays and more. The Crazy fruit can be found at 426 n van Buren st, and have another location in Sunset Mall.
- Facebook: The Crazy fruit
- Semper Fresh Kettle Corn
- Classic kettle corn and specialty flavors for any event, party, or fundraiser. This business is USMC veteran owned and operated. This truck can be found through their Facebook Page or their website at, semperfreshkettlecorn.com.
- Facebook: Semper Fresh Kettle Corn
Food and Beverage
- Jazzy’s Galaxy
- Jazzy’s Galaxy is advertised as a lemonade stand with multiple flavors but also features some sweet treats. This stand can be found by following their Facebook page, @jazzysgalaxy.
- Facebook: @jazzysgalaxy
- Sunset Jr.
- This food truck specializes in sandwiches and burgers and can be found at 3501 Knickerbocker. On Friday, they are next to Xertz Coffee (2351 Sunset Dr.) from 11 AM – 9 PM. This food truck also offers curbside and online ordering at https://www.toasttab.com/sunset-jr-San-Angelo/v3
- Facebook: Sunset Jr
- Fattys Grill
- Fattys Grill is located on 1602 S. Oaks and serves grilled American dishes. There are picnic tables to dine at on location. This food truck was also featured for the owner’s creation of a Food truck Park called IDK, WTV, for more on that go here.
- Facebook: Fattys Grill
- Mr. Munchiez
- This food truck/resturant can be found at 1902 N Chadbourne St and has everything from tacos to burgers and sandwiches loaded fries and so much more. Their unofficial page can be found here.
- Facebook: Mr. Munchiez
- The Pit BBQ San Angelo
- The Pit BBQ is a BBQ food truck that can be found at 2330 Sherwood Way and their food can be ordered off of San Angelo To Go. Their official page and menu can be found here.
- Facebook: The Pit BBQ San Angelo
- Lonestar Cheeseburger Company
- This food truck was voted #1 Food Truck Burger in Texas by Mobile Cuisine Magazine and features specialty burgers. This food truck can be found at 333 W Beauregard Ave. To look at the menu go here.
- Facebook: Lonestar Cheeseburger Company
- Rey Ray’s BBQ & Catering LLC
- This BBQ food truck can be found on 51 East Ave K and through their Facebook page, @ReyRaysBBQ for special events
- Facebook: Rey Ray’s BBQ & Catering LLC
- Street Eats
- Street Eats brings, “a unique match up of street food and street art. Filled with bold flavors with everyday favorites like street tacos and wings to more adventurous specialty sandwiches and wraps.” This eatery is located at 1827 W Ave N.
- Facebook: Street Eats
- The Doggfather Food Truck
- This food truck specializes in gourmet-style hot dogs and can be found on 210 S Chadbourne St.
- Facebook: The Doggfather Food Truck
- Reynas Tacos
- Reynas tacos is a traditional Mexican food restaurant/food truck located at 226 S Abe St. Their website is eatreynastacos.com.
- Facebook: Reynas Tacos
- Bada Bing Wood Fired Pizza
- Bada Bing Wood Fired Pizza is a local family owned, mobile wood-fired oven, serving wood-fired pizza. They can be found at Ranch ln and through their Facebook page.
- Facebook: Bada Bing Wood Fired Pizza
- Drei Bruders Rasberry’s Fresh Pork Sausage LLC.
- The Sausage Shack is a mobile kitchen with a menu featuring Drei Brϋder mesquite smoked pork sausage. Great on-the-go breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They can be found at 570 Smith BLVD as well as through their website at, dreibruders.com.
- Facebook: Drei Bruders Rasberry’s Fresh Pork Sausage