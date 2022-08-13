SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has a surplus of amazing food trucks just waiting to be discovered, the trouble is knowing where to find them so here is a list of popular food trucks making their way around the community!

Coffee

Xertz Coffee This coffee truck can be found parked at 2351 Sunset Drive and offers day-to-day specials, as well as online ordering which can be found here. Facebook: Xertz Coffee

The Valley Coffee Co . This coffee truck can only be found through their Facebook page at @thevalleycoffeeco and their website, https://www.thevalleycoffeeco.com which will tell you where to expect them in the future. Facebook: @thevalleycoffeeco

. Joy Jammers Java Joy Jammers Java is a Christian-based coffee business that features coffee, Smoothies, Italian Sodas, and Pastries. They can be found through their website, www.joyjammersjava.com under the Find Us tab.



Desert

Angelo’s Best Funnel Cakes and Churros This specialty food truck offers funnel cakes, funnel fingers & churros and can be found at 1500 N Chadbourne. This location also offers outdoor seating. Facebook: Angelo’s Best Funnel Cakes and Churros

Kona Ice of San Angelo Kona Ice is a shaved ice truck and can be found through their Facebook page or on their website, kona-ice.com. Facebook: Kona Ice San Angelo

The Crazy Fruit This food truck offers Futera, Fruta Fresca, Agua Fresca, strawberries and Crèma, fresh elote, smoothies, Corn in a cup, chips, nachos, candies, sodas, edible arrangements, fruit trays and more. The Crazy fruit can be found at 426 n van Buren st, and have another location in Sunset Mall. Facebook: The Crazy fruit

Semper Fresh Kettle Corn Classic kettle corn and specialty flavors for any event, party, or fundraiser. This business is USMC veteran owned and operated. This truck can be found through their Facebook Page or their website at, semperfreshkettlecorn.com. Facebook: Semper Fresh Kettle Corn



Food and Beverage