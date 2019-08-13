Pentagon auditor probing disputed cloud computing contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon’s independent auditor says it is swiftly reviewing the handling of a cloud computing project potentially worth $10 billion.

The inspector general’s office said Tuesday that a team of auditors, investigators and lawyers has been reviewing the JEDI cloud program in response to issues raised by the Pentagon and members of Congress. The probe began in June, weeks before President Donald Trump said his administration would take what he called “a very long look” at the program after he received “tremendous complaints” about it.

The Pentagon is in the final stages of determining the winner of an initial $1 million JEDI contract, which could be worth as much as $10 billion over 10 years if all options were exercised. The finalists are Amazon Web Services Inc. and Microsoft Corp.