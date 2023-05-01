SPONSORED CONTENT (Peasant Village – San Angelo) — Peasant Village, a San Angelo icon, is a pub, restaurant, and deli that has been in service for almost 30 years.

Senora Scott catches up with Chef Jason and talks about the evolution of the location and his “growing up” serving the community in this way.

The “Central Yeti” is back (see the video!) and an offer to visit not just on special occasions (which is a honor to be thought of in that way – Chef Jason) but at any time. Group, event, occasion, flying solo – all are welcome and there is a place for you!

Enjoy the unique menu, drinks, sandwiches, and atmosphere that is the “Old World Eatery” called Peasant Village.

Address: 23 South Park Street

Phone: 325-655-4811