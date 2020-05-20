Merkel: “Intensive” talks over possible rescue for Lufthansa

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that her government is in “intensive talks” with Lufthansa and the European Commission over a potential bailout for the airline, whose business has dwindled due to the virus outbreak.

Merkel said that an agreement could come “shortly,” but added that any deal “has to be completed.”

The dpa news agency reported that Lufthansa shares rose in after-hours trading on the back of a media report that a deal had been reached, but the government and the company would not comment.