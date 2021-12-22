SAN ANGELO, Texas – Most offices and businesses will be closed for Christmas Day 2021 however a few restaurants and businesses will be open.
Restaurants:
- Denny’s will be serving customers 24 hours a day.
- Starbucks will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, store hours may vary.
- McDonald’s, Golden Corral, and Buffalo Wild Wings will also be open but their schedules will differ from their normal hours.
- Locally owned Lily’s Pizza will be open on Christmas Day from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Entertainment:
- The Concho Christmas Celebration Tour of Lights on the Concho River will be open.
- Icon Cinema on N. Bryant Blvd. will be open. View moving listings here.
- Cinemark Tinseltown on Sherwood Way will also be open. View their listings here.
Closures:
- As a reminder, Target, Walmart and HEB locations in San Angelo will be closed on Christmas Day.
- City of San Angelo offices will be closed, trash services will not be interrupted, however the landfill will also be closed.
- Tom Green County offices will be closed.