SAN ANGELO, Texas – Most offices and businesses will be closed for Christmas Day 2021 however a few restaurants and businesses will be open.

Restaurants:

Denny’s will be serving customers 24 hours a day.

Starbucks will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, store hours may vary.

McDonald’s, Golden Corral, and Buffalo Wild Wings will also be open but their schedules will differ from their normal hours.

Locally owned Lily’s Pizza will be open on Christmas Day from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Entertainment:

The Concho Christmas Celebration Tour of Lights on the Concho River will be open.

Icon Cinema on N. Bryant Blvd. will be open. View moving listings here.

Cinemark Tinseltown on Sherwood Way will also be open. View their listings here.

Closures: