Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard open Hello Bello factory in Waco

WACO, Texas – Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard cut the ribbon right here in Waco on Tuesday for their new Hello Bello factory.

Hello Bello manufactures and distributes diapers, wipes, toiletries, cleaning supplies, seasonal goods and more. It is the only independent diaper company in the U.S. which manufactures its own diapers from start to finish. They collaborated with Magnolia to customize the 312,000 square foot building.

Kris Collins from the Greater Waco Chamber is thankful for what Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are doing for the community and how they are contributing to the growth.

“The opportunities that they’re helping to create for our citizens, we’re really appreciative of that,” Collins said.”

This has created more than 100 jobs for the area.

“It’s a great day for Waco and McLennan County, because this is going to bring new jobs and new investment into the area,” Collins said.

Jay McGraw is one of the co-CEO’s of Hello Bello.

“It’s so fun to watch the city just grow so rapidly recently,” McGraw said. “It just seemed like the perfect place for us to be.”

McGraw, who is also the son of Dr. Phil, said they chose to come to Waco for many reasons – one being the rate at which Waco is growing.

“We’re excited to grow with the community, and in the community, and really be a part of everything that’s happening here, and give back the best we can and really be good neighbors to everybody in Waco,” McGraw said.

Just three years ago, McGraw said this was all an idea – so there’s still much more growth to come. He said this is just the beginning.