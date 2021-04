Bonnie Bouher with Just Between Friends talked with Kristen Strakalaitis about their upcoming sale at the Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

The sale will run from Tuesday, May 4th through Saturday, May 8th. The event is free to the public, however some shop times have an admission price.

For more information about shopping times and about the event, visit https://sanangelo.jbfsale.com/