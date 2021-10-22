Chipotle Mexican Grill scheduled to open restaurant in 2022

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: A Chipotle Mexican Grill sign is seen in the Park Slope neighborhood on April 29, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. New York City announced that it has sued the national chain Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants for over $150 million due to alleged violations of the city’s Fair Workweek Law that was enacted in 2017. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Officials of Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed to open a San Angelo location in 2022, according to a statement on Friday, October 22, 2021.

In the statement, Tyler Benson, the Manager of External Communication for Chipotle Mexican Grill, said, “We are currently scheduled to open a location in San Angelo at some point in the summer of 2022.”

The restaurant’s location was not disclosed at this time.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, originally founded in 1993, offers customers various options of burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, salads and tacos, according to the Chipotle website.