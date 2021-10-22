Chipotle Mexican Grill scheduled to open restaurant in 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Officials of Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed to open a San Angelo location in 2022, according to a statement on Friday, October 22, 2021.
In the statement, Tyler Benson, the Manager of External Communication for Chipotle Mexican Grill, said, “We are currently scheduled to open a location in San Angelo at some point in the summer of 2022.”
The restaurant’s location was not disclosed at this time.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, originally founded in 1993, offers customers various options of burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, salads and tacos, according to the Chipotle website.