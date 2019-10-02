Judge: Carnival must fix ocean pollution issues faster

FILE – In this June 3, 2019 file photo, protesters with Stand.earth hold a banner in opposition to Carnival Corp. outside of federal court, in Miami. Top Carnival Corp. executives are due back in court to explain what the world’s largest cruise line is doing to reduce ocean pollution. A hearing is set Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Miami federal court for an update on what steps Carnival is taking. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge is pushing top Carnival Corp. executives to work faster to fix ocean pollution problems by the world’s largest cruise line.

At a hearing Wednesday in Miami federal court, U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz said she expects more concrete action and fewer promises from Carnival.

Chairman Micky Arison, who also owns the Miami Heat, and CEO Arnold Donald both insisted the company is doing a lot.

Earlier this year, Carnival admitted violating probation from a 2016 criminal pollution case as its ships continued to cause environmental harm around the world. It was hit with a $20 million penalty, on top of a $40 million fine imposed in the original case.

Carnival operates more than 100 ships across nine cruise brands and sails to more than 700 destinations.