HOUSTON (KIAH) If it feels like your grocery bill has been going up recently, it’s not your imagination. According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices went up 7% between January 2021 and January 2022. Trends show more shoppers prefer to shop online. But food delivery is a big cost. So if you prefer to shop in person or online…

Here are 10 tips to save you money at the grocery store . . .

Stick to just the basics

Fill your pantry with basics. Stock up on some essentials like pasta, rice, bread, canned tomatoes, frozen vegetables, onions, and potatoes. You can make a LOT of meals with those, so you won’t have to buy as many new items each week.

Gain grocery rewards

Pay with grocery rewards card. It only requires typing in your phone number at the checkout or signing up for a loyalty rewards program once.

Use coupons

Coupons. No! They’re not embarrassing and some coupon cutters can be very competitive about exactly how much they save. Just search #coupons on Instagram. It’s an entire culture! They’re a smart way to save. Many includes multiple savings at the check-out so cut away.

Wholesale clubs

Wholesale clubs can be a great way to save if you have a big family. Buying in bulk can not only save you money, but trips to the store that eat up gas and valuable time.

Just the list

Stick to your grocery list. When they say don’t go in hungry, they’re not joking. Go in ready to cross off everything you thought about ahead of time to build your grocery list to avoid impulse shopping. Not to mentions, buying a lot of items that don’t even go together.

Sale section

Go straight to the sale section. Most grocers have a discount bin to choose discounted items from. Just be sure to check out the expiration date.

Price compare

Compare prices between stores. You may like one store, but what you want may actually cost less at their competitor.

Prepare ahead

Prepare ahead of time. Don’t show up to the grocery store without a list and some ideas of what you’ll be cooking for the week. This will also help limit your trips to the store . . . since every time you walk inside is an opportunity for impulse purchases.

Search for deals

Look for deals. Take a look at your grocery list and try to find the store that offers the best value on the items you’re looking for. You can usually browse discounts on a supermarket’s website or app.

Adjust your menu

Tweak your menu. Meat and dairy tend to be the more expensive items at the supermarket, especially recently. So try to make more meals that don’t use them as the main ingredient.