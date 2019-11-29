Business News: Shop Small Saturday movement encourages consumers to support local businesses

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and Downtown San Angelo Inc. officials say that local businesses are booming. This just ahead of Shop Small Saturday on November 30, 2019.

Here is a list of newly opened businesses or businesses that have celebrated milestones within the last month according to the Chamber of Commerce.

Chang Thai Restaurant, located at 1527 E. Harris Ave.

Holidays Cleaners 60 th Anniversary, located at 2009 W. Harris

Anniversary, located at 2009 W. Harris 103.5 JACK FM & 101.1 The BULL, located at 2854 W. Beauregard

Old Town Books, located at 506 S. Chadbourne St.

The Roost Boutique/The Coop, located at 3560 Knickerbocker Rd.

Home Preferred Senior Health, located at 3180 Executive Dr., Ste 109

So Unique Boutique, located at 2901 Sherwood Way

Firestone Complete Auto Care, located at 2201 Knickerbocker

Take a virtual tour of Old Town Books below.















Other downtown shops include AR Beauty Bar, Pure Salon and Boutique, Cactus Book Shop, Eggemeyer’s General Store, Sassy Fox, Jessie Rose Mercantile, and Concho Confetti.

Concho Crossing in downtown San Angelo also has a variety of businesses including Deja Vu and SoCo Taphouse.

View more downtown businesses here.

The Railway Museum of San Angelo is holding an event to kick off Small Business Saturday and Santa Claus’ arrival. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 703 S. Chadbourne St. Attendees can take pictures with Santa for a donation to the museum which is under new management. The first 100 guests will receive a bag with discounts and coupons to local businesses.

Do you know of a new businesses or a shop that’s coming to San Angelo? Let Senora Scott know by emailing her at sscott2@klst.net.