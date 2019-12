Another cool morning with upper 30s and a few low 40s. PLenty of clear skies and sunshine for the rest of the day. End of the day highs are in the mid 70s.

For breakfast we are having Sausage Roll, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Chicken Tenders and Waffles or Cheeseburger, Baby Carrots, Super Hero Salad, Spicy Italian Dressing, Sweet Potato Fries, Fruit of the Day, and Milk