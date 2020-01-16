Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD for Thursday, January 16th

It’s going to be on the cooler side today with chances of rain for the Concho Valley, some of us are receiving rain now. Temperatures this morning will be in the mid 40s. We won’t be reaching the warm temperatures we saw yesterday, but we could see some rain today with highs only in the upper 40s to lower 50s for the Concho Valley

Alexa Pasillas, a fifth grade student at Lamar Elementary, tells us what’s on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Pillsbury Apple Frudel, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For Lunch we are having Spaghetti or Pepperoni Pizza or Cheese Pizza, Super Hero Salad, Spicy Italian Dressing, Monterey Vegetables, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

More Stories for you

• San Angelo Pachyderm Club hosts candidate forum

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s candidates and a state senator from West Texas attended a candidate…

• Brown County woman arrested, booked into Tom Green County Jail on warrants for sexual assault of a child

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A woman from Brown County was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Jail for warrants…

• Family Shelter thanks San Angelo for all their support in 2019

Jeri Slone with the Family Shelter talks with Kristen to thank the citizens of San Angelo for all their support in…

• Making Cents with Financial Adviser Scott Fanatico

Financial Adviser Scott Fanatico with the Financial Services Center talks with Kristen about the top three changes in…

• Angelo State University ranked Top Texas Public University for Financial Aid

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University has been ranked the No. 1 Texas public university for financial aid in a…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Wednesday, January 15th

Jody Frey with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national news on sheep and goat…