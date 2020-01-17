Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD

Temperatures to start our day will be cooler, with temperatures in the mid 30s at drop off. For this afternoon, temperatures will be warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the mid 60s with a chance of rain throughout the day.

Alexa Pasillas, a fifth grade student at Lamar Elementary tells us what is on the breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Strawberry Yogurt Chex, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Fish Sticks or Cheeseburger, Sandwich Salad, Smiley Face Potatoes, Jalapeno Pinto Beans, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

We also want to remind you that San Angelo ISD will be closed Monday, January 20th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Classes will resume on Tuesday, January 21st.

More Stories for you

• San Angelo Symphony hosts 3rd annual “Tour of Tables” fundraiser

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Symphony hosted the 3rd annual “Tour of Tables” fundraiser at the San Angelo…

• CVHP News: January 15, 2020. Find out about the”Homes for Heroes” program

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• TGSO: Two separate traffic stops both lead to drug busts

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s office, on January 16, Deputy William Kirkland…

• There’s still time to get tickets for the Western Dance

Crystal Jansa and Sadie Farr talk with Kristen about the upcoming Western Dance, scheduled for Saturday, January 25th…

• Guided tour expeditions to be held at San Angelo State Park

Jim Cisneros and Jarrett Miller with the San Angelo State Park talk with Kristen about guided tour expeditions to be…

• Update on the Harris Street & Koenigheim intersection and Bell Street progress

Patrick Frerich talks with Kristen about the Harris Street / Koenigheim intersection – its status, its current traffic…