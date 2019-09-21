Bus crashes near Bryce Canyon NP killing 4, injuring more than a dozen others

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several agencies responded to a bus crash on Highway 12 in Garfield County where authorities reported at least four people dead and as many as 15 others with critical injuries.
SR-12 was closed for nearly eight hours while Utah Highway Patrol investigated the crash. Troopers confirmed 12-15 people were critically injured.
Garfield Memorial Hospital confirmed it received three critical patients, 11 victims in serious condition and three in fair condition. It is currently unknown where all of the patients were transported to.
Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies said the crash happened around 11:36 a.m. when the driver of the bus was headed east and drove off the road. The bus rolled into the guardrail.
There were 30 people on the bus including the driver.
Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said Friday evening that the bus originated in Southern California, and the tourists on board were natives of mainland China.
The National Transportation Safety Board announced a 10-member team would be responding to the crash site on Saturday to begin a safety investigation.
This is developing story. We will continue to provide updates as details are released.