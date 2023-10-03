SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An art contest underway in Texarkana, Texas, will place one artist’s work in a time capsule that will be buried later this year.

The Design Downtown Regional Art Contest is being held in downtown Texarkana until Nov. 3. Residents of Miller, Bowie, and Cass counties can submit renderings of a building, public space, or property in the downtown Texarkana Arts & Historic District.

The winner’s submissions will be displayed in locations downtown, and prints will be made and placed in the Sesquicentennial Time Capsule, slated for burial on December 8.

Artwork must be submitted between Sept. 1 and Nov. 3 at the front desk of Texarkana, Texas City Hall. Submissions will then be displayed from Nov. 6 until Dec. 8 in Arts and Historic District buildings. Local artisans will judge the entries, and winners will be announced on Dec. 1.

View this map of downtown Texarkana’s Arts & Historic District for inspiration.

Design Downtown flier provided by Texarkana, Texas Planning and Community Development.

The contest is open to residents of Texas and Arkansas, and an artist submission form must be submitted with your artwork. Art must be unpublished, free of copyright restrictions, and an original work. Elements of the downtown Texarkana Arts & Historic District must be incorporated into the art.

Any art medium is acceptable, but high-quality paper with a minimum size of 8.5 x 11 and a maximum size of 24 x 36 must be used. It is free to submit artwork, but artists may submit only one entry per category.

The categories are:

1 st – 5 th grade

– 5 grade 6 th – 8 th grade

– 8 grade 9 th – 12 th grade

– 12 grade adult, and seniors ages 55 and over

Each division will have 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners with matching prizes, and winning artwork will be copied and placed inside the time capsule.

More information on categories and prizes can be found on the city of Texarkana, Texas website.

Contest organizers may deny entry of submissions they feel are inappropriate due to the use of copyrighted materials, inappropriate themes and designs, or language or imagery deemed derogatory.

Contact Matt Solomon at john.solomon@txkusa.org for more information about the contest.