(NBC News) — Thursday on “Dateline,” while responding to a house fire in New Jersey, firefighters discover the burned remains of homeowner Rob Cantor, leading investigators to question what really happened.

Thursday’s “Dateline” features new interviews and legal developments about the latest twists and turns in the case.

Here is a preview of Andrea Canning’s report:

It wasn’t a night to be out. March 6, 2011, a raw and rainy Sunday in Teaneck, New Jersey, minutes from New York City. Henry Rodzen’s car had broken down.

ANDREA CANNING: What was happening that night?

HENRY RODZEN: I had a flat tire earlier in the day, and I had to come back to fix it. It was raining, it was windy. It was very miserable.

HENRY RODZEN: Started puttin’ all my tools away. For some reason, I just happened to look up, and I saw smoke goin’ across the street.

ANDREA CANNING: From the corner house?

HENRY RODZEN: From– goin’ across from the corner house, goin’ across through, right.

911 PHONE CALL:

CALLER: Elm Street in Teaneck and it’s the back of the house is on fire.

911: OK. Get everybody out of the house.

ANDREA CANNING: You’re a former volunteer firefighter.

HENRY RODZEN: Yes.

ANDREA CANNING: Are you thinking, “I’ve gotta spring into action here.”

HENRY RODZEN: Right.

ANDREA CANNING: “In case someone needs to be rescued.”

HENRY RODZEN: I started yelling, I started pounding on the door as hard as I could, just to see if there was any activity, see if anybody was home.

ANDREA CANNING: Anything?

HENRY RODZEN: All the lights were off, everything was quiet.

Once inside the house, firefighters looked to see where the fire began. A blackened trail led them to the basement, into what looked like a bedroom. And there it was, unmistakable, a badly burned body.

Bergen County Arson Investigator Sgt. Terry Lawler said by the time he arrived the body had been removed from the house.

SERGEANT TERRY LAWLER: The body had suffered severe burns, the front of the body, more so than the back, which wasn’t bad, as badly burned.

The victim was the owner of the house, 59-year-old Rob Cantor.

After county prosecutor John Molinelli examined the scene, he was all but certain the fire had been intentionally set.

ANDREA CANNING: What was your gut telling you as to what this could be? What you’re looking at?

JOHN MOLINELLI: The first thought was, “Well, whoever did this act lit the crime scene in an effort to, to frustrate law enforcement because DNA evidence is always important.”

Which is why he asked the medical examiner to fast-track an autopsy. Which is when this case got really complicated.

SERGEANT TERRY LAWLER: The postmortem examination by the medical examiner found that he had a bullet in his head.

