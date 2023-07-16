(NewsNation) — Survivalist and murder suspect Michael Burham has been captured and is in custody after a 10-day, multi-state manhunt, NewsNation has confirmed.

The Pennsylvania jail Burham escaped from was located just outside the Allegheny National Forest, increasing the difficulty of finding him. Law enforcement used helicopters and drones to search the area as well as sending officers and dogs into the difficult terrain on foot.

Burham is a suspect in the death of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin, who was found shot to death in Jamestown, New York. He has not been charged with her murder, but fled from police after her death. During that time he is accused of kidnapping an elderly North Carolina couple who were eventually released unharmed.

Burham has a military background and authorities described him as having survivalist skills that could enable him to survive in the woods. During the search, several campsites were discovered, along with stockpiles of supplies that could sustain Burham for a prolonged period of time.

Burham was being held pending charges of burglary, arson and kidnapping. He escaped from the jail by climbing up exercise equipment to a window and then used a rope made of bedsheets to escape.

Police warned those in the area that Burham is extremely dangerous and urged residents to take caution and make sure to lock all doors and be aware of their surroundings when out and about.

The U.S. Marshals offered up to $7,500 for information leading to Burham’s arrest. Warren County Crime Stoppers offered up to a $2,000 reward.

