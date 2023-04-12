SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central boy’s and girls’ gymnastics teams left Lubbock with some hardware after sweeping the Region 3 Class 6A titles in Lubbock. As state approaches April 28-29 in College Station, both programs are eager to continue dominance.

“This was like the ultimate goal. To make it to state and do our best. When we found out that we were going, it was super exciting, and we felt all our hard work pay off,” said freshman Brady Stewart.

“It was pretty exciting just knowing that we can go back the second day and hit our routines like we need to and boost the level up and our confidence for state,” said junior Caroline Steele.

For the Central boys, this marked the 29th time out of the last 30 years they have advanced to state.

“The coaching is incredible. Head coach Kern Arrott and head coach Tony Walker are incredible. They know what they are doing, and the team is huge,” said junior Logan Kypfer.

“It says a lot about the athletes, but it says even more about our coaches because of how hard they work over the so many years that they have been here and how well they coach when we are in the gym and what they do for us to help us get to that goal,” said Stewart.

Out of the 56 years of girls’ gymnastics, they have advanced 45 of those years. The girls look forward to improving their skills and working as a team.

“Our team is just so cohesive, and we never really have any problems, and we bond so well. I think that says a lot about our team,” said Steele.

“We are trying to improve on consistency with our skills and repetition and just to make every turn count and to do whatever we can to fix minor mistakes and everything for state,” said sophomore Kara Baker.