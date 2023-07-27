BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Buc-ee’s is prepared to take action against an unofficial store named “Buk-ii’s” in Matamoros.

An off-brand version of the popular store is opening as a “super mercado” in Matamoros. A report by KDAF, our sister station in Dallas, stated the store will sell grocery items and international beers.

Buc-ee’s general counsel Jeff Nadalo released a statement to ValleyCentral in reference to the store opening.

“The Buc-ee’s brand represents clean restrooms, freshly prepared food, and great service. Buc-ee’s has invested heavily in innovation across the company to create and maintain these award-winning guest experiences. Accordingly, Buc-ee’s will not stand as an idle spectator while others use without permission the intellectual property that Buc-ee’s has cultivated for decades,” the statement reads.

A photo of the unofficial mercado has garnered plenty of attention on social media, amassing 15,000 shares and nearly 5,000 comments in three days.