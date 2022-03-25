CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman is facing felony charges for disclosing a video of another woman coming out of the shower without her consent.

Julissa Castillo, 20, is accused of “publish/threat to publish intimate visual material,” a state jail felony, for a September 2020 incident.

According to an indictment, Castillo disclosed a video of another woman naked coming out of the shower with her breasts and butt exposed. The video was shared with Castillo under the circumstances that it would remain private, according to the indictment.

The disclosure of the video caused embarrassment to the victim and negatively impacted her reputation, according to the indictment.

Castillo was indicted in a Cameron County District Court in June 2021. She posted the $10 thousand bond levied against her and was released from jail after her arrest.

Castillo pleaded not guilty to the charge. She is scheduled for trial on May 9.

Castillo has been arrested multiple times on assault charges in the past. Three of these cases were dismissed, however, she spent 90 days in county jail after being found guilty of a family violence assault charge in 2019. She is also facing charges for another assault charge from 2019. The trial for this Class A misdemeanor case is set for June 13.

Since “publish/threat to publish intimate visual material” is a state jail felony, Castillo could face from 180 days to two years in jail and a fine up to $10 thousand if she is convicted.