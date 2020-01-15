Brown County woman arrested, booked into Tom Green County Jail on warrants for sexual assault of a child

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A woman from Brown County was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Jail for warrants involving crimes against a child.

According to jail records, 22-year-old Cailey Laughard was booked into jail at 7:58 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14 for warrants on charges of sexual assault of a child.

According to an affidavit filed by law enforcement in Brown County, a male younger than 17-years-old complained to authorities that Laughard performed a sexual act on him. When authorities questioned Laughard, she admitted to performing the sexual act.

The records say that this happened in the staff office at TrueCore Behavioral Solutions, LLC in Brownwood, Texas on January 5, 2019.

According to truecorebehavioral.com, “The Oaks provides a Culture of Care that includes daily developmental and psychosocial treatment and interventions that are delivered through trauma-informed care to address comprehensive and intensive mental health issues; co-occurring disorders and effects; depression; post-traumatic stress disorder and physical or sexual abuse, neglect or domestic violence.”

According to San Angelo Police Department, Laughard was found at the Pearl on the Concho. Laughard’s bond is set at $75,000.