SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Sonora Bronco football team has a chance to close out the regular season Friday night looking to capture a victory, completing their first perfect season since 2017-18.

The Broncos, one of just two remaining teams undefeated in the Concho Valley have looked like a well-oiled machine since the beginning of the year, largely in part to 22 seniors on the squad this season.

“It’s a really fun experience because I’ve been playing with these guys since we were younger in YMCA football so to be able to experience it now in Varsity football it’s a cool experience,” said Bronco senior running back Josh Lozano.

For the past two seasons, Sonora has shared the district title at the end of the year and will look to win it outright tomorrow night when they travel to Forsan.

“For the last two years, we’ve had to share the district title and right now we have a share of it but that’s not something we want to do, we want to be selfish and take it for ourselves,” said Bronco head coach Blake Weston.